“People already start to recognize me” - Aliff says he’s coming to terms with being a star back home in Malaysia

The Malaysian-Thai Muay Thai sensation Aliff Sor Dechapan is thrilled with the exposure he's received since his impressive showing against dangerous Moroccan Elmehdi El Jamari a couple of weeks ago.

Aliff took care of business at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video earlier this month, winning via hard-fought three-round unanimous decision. It was a tougher than usual showing for the Sor Dechapan athlete, but one that he truly shined in.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Aliff said he was shocked to be recognized now by random fans back home in Malaysia.

The 21-year-old star said:

"Well, I’m now back in Malaysia, and I just came to look after my own gym right in Malaysia."

Aliff continued:

"Yes, I’m very happy right now because in Malaysia when I leave my car, people already start to recognize me. And I’m happy to be recognized."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last June 7.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai fight likely next for Aliff Sor Dechapan: "I would be very happy if this fight happens"

After his resounding decision victory over Elmehdi El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, Aliff Sor Dechapan faced off with two-sport king and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

That fight could be up next for the 21-year-old. Aliff shared his thoughts on the match-up and said:

"I would be very happy if this fight happens, and I think the Malaysian fans are behind me with plenty of love and support because I’d be the first Malaysian to get a title shot in ONE Championship."

