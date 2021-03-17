"People would not believe me that I could beat him" - Henry Cejudo calls out a former UFC featherweight champion for the first time

Henry Cejudo has expressed his interest in fighting against Max Holloway. The King of Cringe claimed he would like to step into the Octagon with Holloway and test his skills against the former UFC featherweight champion.

During an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Henry Cejudo explained why a fight against Holloway would be important for his own legacy.

The former UFC bantamweight champion thinks that not one person would bet their money on Cejudo beating Holloway because of certain aspects in the latter's game.

"He's another fight that I feel like in the future, I would like to fight because one people would not believe me that I could beat him because he's so damn tall and what he's been able to do with a lot of these people. I love the fact that people do not believe I could beat him."

Henry Cejudo further added that he had never called out Max Holloway up until now. Triple C pointed out that Holloway might have an advantage over him in height; however, Cejudo claimed that he is a more skilled and smart fighter.

"I have never trolled Max Holloway, I have never called him out, until now. What I'm saying is I think that Max Holloway fight because nobody would believe me, is the same reason why I would want that fight. He's taller than me, he's inflicted a lot more damage in different people but I feel like I'm too smart, I'm too skilled and I love the challenge if I was to ever fight Max Holloway."

That's a new one for Triple C 👀



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/0wpQYJMVGg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2021

Will Henry Cejudo return to the UFC?

Henry Cejudo has been calling out several different fighters from the UFC roster despite having retired from the sport at UFC 249. Following his successful bantamweight title defense over Dominick Cruz, Cejudo stepped away from the sport.

However, Triple C has made it clear that he wants to test himself in the UFC's featherweight division over the last few months. While it remains unclear if Cejudo will return to the Octagon or not, there are certainly a few options for the former UFC flyweight champion if he is to return.