Chael Sonnen says those who don't give Jake Paul his due credit are 'jerks'

Chael Sonnen has claimed that people who aren't willing to give Jake Paul credit for transitioning into the boxing world are 'jerks'.

Over the past couple of years, the Cleveland native has successfully transitioned from being a social media star to one of the most talked about boxers on the planet. In the process, 'The Problem Child' has had five pro-fights and has won them all.

However, Jake Paul's record is not appreciated by everyone. The 24-year-old is constantly criticized for cherry picking opponents who cannot box. Addressing the same, Chael Sonnen has suggested 'The Problem Child' deserves a ton of credit for entering the boxing world.

According to Sonnen:

"When I tell you that it was a big deal that Jake took all those steps and all of a sudden he's in there in front of the world, it doesn't matter who his opponent was, that was a huge step after he has success and everybody tries to take it from him. Okay, he needs to get in there with a fellow athlete, a fellow competitor, a fellow combat guy, he goes out there and does it successfully and he takes a huge leap which he had absolutely no business doing, get in there with a former world champion. So when you look at these gains and you don't want to give Paul credit, you're just being a little bit of a jerk."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has been heavily criticized for not fighting 'real' boxers so far in his career. However, 'The Problem Child' is keen to face a number of bonafide boxing stars down the line.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My boxing bucket list:



1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry

5) Dana White My boxing bucket list:1) Canelo Alvarez2) Floyd Mayweather3) Mike Tyson4) Tyson Furry5) Dana White

On an episode of the Boxing With Chris Manix podcast, Paul suggested that he wants to fight the likes of Mike Tyson and Canelo. 'The Problem Child' said:

"On Twitter, I posted my wish list. Mike Tyson would be the most incredible thing in the world. Canelo is there and I know he can come if I'm in my best condition; it's a great idea, the best idea in boxing right now. I want to face a real boxer and I'm going to do it, but people have to be patient."

