  "People make mistakes, people are gonna do dumb things" - Dana White delivers reality check on free speech and mistakes in UFC

"People make mistakes, people are gonna do dumb things" - Dana White delivers reality check on free speech and mistakes in UFC

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 30, 2025 07:57 GMT
Dana White talks free speech. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White talks free speech. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently shared his unfiltered thoughts on freedom of speech and opined that nobody should face life-altering consequences for expressing "dumb" takes. White has historically stood his ground on the matter of free speech and has made it clear that he's against canceling people for speaking their mind.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, White shared his two cents on the matter, in light of the ongoing public discussions about Charlie Kirk's shooting, and said:

"I’m a big believer in free speech, and unfortunately, probably the most important speech to protect is hate speech... No, I hate it [cancel culture], on both sides. All the stuff that’s going on with Charlie [Kirk] right now, these people are going out and saying stuff, and you’re seeing people getting fired or kicked out of school.
He continued:

"I think you’re a disgusting human being if you’re celebrating the death of another human being, but people make mistakes. People are gonna do dumb things. I don’t like trying to destroy people’s lives over doing something dumb."
When Dana White addressed Bryce Mitchell's comments about Adolf H*tler

Earlier this year, Dana White had to field questions regarding Bryce Mitchell's extremely controversial take on Adolf H*tler. Despite many MMA fans calling for Mitchell to be penalized for lauding the dictator's character, White stood his ground on the fighter having a right to express himself without consequences.

In an interview with Piers Morgan (via @PiersUncensored on X), White addressed the situation around Mitchell and said:

"What he said was disgusting. You have to be an absolute moron to think that Adolf H*lter was a good guy. And you look at World War II and how many people were killed, how many civilians were killed because of Adolf H*lter. The fact that he tried to annihilate an entire group of people is disgusting for anybody to speak remotely good about H*tler, but I do believe in free speech."
He continued:

"Even though I don't like what he said and even though what he said makes me sick, free speech is real. It lives and exists and we have to protect free speech. I think probably the most important free speech to protect is hate speech because when a government or a certain person can come out and determine and say this is hate speech, it's a very slippery slope and it's dangerous."
Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
