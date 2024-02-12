“People are making money” – 'Buchecha' thrilled that jiu-jitsu athletes are now making a living from the sport 

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend-turned-mixed martial arts sensation Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida couldn’t be more hyped and excited with the development of submission grappling on a global scale.

ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, has taken the sport of submission grappling to unprecedented heights in recent years, introducing a higher pay scale for top talents, as well as a coveted golden belt.

When Almeida was at his peak in the grappling world, BJJ players couldn’t make nearly as much financially, let alone live off the salary of a fighter alone. Now, BJJ stars can earn millions of dollars competing under the ONE Championship banner, and ‘Buchecha’ couldn’t be happier to see the sport he loves grow.

Speaking candidly on the Jaxxon Podcast, Almeida shed praise on the rise of BJJ on the global scale of competition.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“The competition side is growing. They are paying a lot of good money and they just did a new tournament in Abu Dhabi, with people fighting in the cage just like ONE Championship. So it's good to see so many options nowadays. Before there was only you fighting in the Gi or you go MMA. Now, they started the ADCC shows and there are a lot of options so people are making money just fighting jiu-jitsu. So that's good that people are making a living off this.”

See the episode below:

Needless to say, with organizations like ONE Championship placing the spotlight on BJJ and submission grappling, the only way for the sport is forward.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida eager to return to action

As far as his own submission grappling career goes, ‘Buchecha’ says it’s firmly in the past. Now, the Brazilian legend is focused solely on his budding MMA career.

The 33-year-old veteran can’t wait to return to the circle, but doesn’t know who he will fight next. He added:

“I don't have anyone specific I’d like to fight next, no one specific, you know. Just like day by day, fighting one fight at the time, but I don't have like, ‘Oh I want to fight this guy. I'm happy there [in ONE Championship]. I'm enjoying having a good time. They were the one that gave me the opportunity so yeah.”