“People would say that less” - Tawanchai eager to prove his mettle in kickboxing in potential showdown with Marat Grigorian

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has long been praised for his humility as well as his skill. The 25-year-old Tawanchai PK Saenchai has carved a fearsome path through ONE Championship's Muay Thai ranks, but he's hungry for more than just praise.

With a kickboxing clash against Japanese Star Masaaki Noiri on the cards at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, the Thai icon is eyeing bigger game, and bigger challenges.

"I don't really like when other people say that I'm matched with someone who I can win easily against," Tawanchai said in an interview with South China Morning Post. "I'm not saying I can win easily, I'm saying there are people who say that," he clarified. "But I feel like if I get matched up with Marat [Grigorian], people would say that less."

Tawanchai has been steamrolling top-tier opponents, but he knows that a test against the likes of Grigorian would silence the doubters once and for all.

Watch the full interview below:

Marat Grigorian chomping at the bit for potential kickboxing fight with Tawanchai

It seems the interest is mutual, as Marat Grigorian, one of the most feared names in kickboxing, is already fired up at the thought of clashing with Tawanchai.

"Tawanchai is doing good in Muay Thai. I haven't fought in ten years in Muay Thai. But if he comes to kickboxing, he's more than welcome. I'm ready to test myself against him.

"A fight between me and him will be a good matchup. Yeah, that's it."

Grigorian has his own task at ONE 172: taking on Japanese sensation Kaito Ono. But the prospect of a Tawanchai showdown looms in the background.

Both men feature in two of the most anticipated bouts on the 14-fight card set for March 23 at Saitama Super Arena. Fans can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com

