Marat Grigorian chomping at the bit for potential kickboxing fight with Tawanchai: "Ready to test myself against him"

Armenian striking dynamo Marat Grigorian never backs down from a war, and he expects that to unfold in a possible showdown with Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Hemmers Gym athlete is a big fan of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion. In several interviews, the 33-year-old has described the Thai striker as one of the best there is today.

While he admires him as a competitor and for what he brings to the table, the former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion is excited to see how his ultra-aggressive style will match up against the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete's world-class technicality:

"Tawanchai is doing good in Muay Thai. I haven’t fought in ten years in Muay Thai. But if he comes to kickboxing, he’s more than welcome. I’m ready to test myself against him.

"A fight between me and him will be a good matchup. Yeah, that’s it," Marat Grigorian told Japanese kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi during a one-on-one exchange.

Both men are scheduled to return in a matter of days when ONE Championship returns to Japan on Sunday, March 23.

That evening, live from the decorated Saitama Super Arena, Marat Grigorian meets Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing tussle, while Tawanchai squares off against Masaaki Noiri for the division's interim world title.

Check out Grigorian's full interview with Masato here:

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian certain duel with Kaito Ono will be "a high-level" affair

Entertainment is guaranteed every time Marat Grigorian competes on the global stage. And the Armenian expects another similar night out when he tackles one of Japan's most in-form kickboxers today at ONE 172.

In the same interview with Masato, the 33-year-old Hemmers Gym athlete said his fight versus Ono will go down as one of the best fights on the card:

"We will have one of the best fights on the card. I’m sure we will show a high-level kickboxing fight. And I’m sure people will love to see and watch the fight. It would be very interesting."

