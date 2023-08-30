"People only see the wins" - Aljamain Sterling breaks down in tears on Bradley Martyn’s podcast, discusses life as a fighter

Aljamain Sterling recently lost his bantamweight title as he was defeated by Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 via second-round TKO. 'Funk Master' recently opened up on his life as a fighter and was moved to tears. During a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, the No.1-ranked bantamweight stated:

"People only see the wins. They don't see all the other s**t... It was just like win or lose it was one of those like I'm going to try to do this as best as I can and at the end of the day I can look at myself in the mirror and be like, 'dude, you gave it everything you had' and that was it for me. I tell people if you gotta f**king dream, you gotta go for it. Life is short and if it doesn't work, you can at least be like you f**king tried."

Sterling continued:

"If you've never tried, it's easy to sit there from your couch and judge people and say this and that - 'you suck, you should be doing something else'. I'm just happy I stuck with it and who would've thought almost ten years later, seven years later, I'd be f**king a world champion, defended the belt three times, nine fight win streak, fought all over the world, bought my mom a house. Life's good. It could be so much worse."

Sterling

Sterling added that he finds himself thinking of those who have it worse than himself. He noted that he is healthy and still able to work and chase his dreams. 'Funk Master' shared that he only received $250 to show and $250 to win his first professional mixed martial arts bout, illustrating how far he has come.

Merab Dvalishvili willing to wait for Aljamain Sterling to receive Sean O'Malley rematch

Merab Dvalishvili has patiently awaited his opportunity to fight for the bantamweight title due to his unwillingness to face his teammate Aljamain Sterling. While 'Funk Master' no longer holds the belt after being dethroned by Sean O'Malley, 'The Machine' is willing to wait for a rematch between the two before fighting for the belt. Speaking to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, the No.2-ranked bantamweight revealed:

"I'm the next guy after Aljo so a good way will be give Aljo rematch and after that, I'm just going to wait for my title fight. I guess we will figure it out after, but I am just going to fight for title next. Even if I have to wait one year or more, I will just wait. I will just recover my hand and I will get better in our training. I'm only getting better."

Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili has noted that he is only willing to wait if Sterling is receiving a rematch. He has noted that, despite undergoing hand surgery, he will be ready to fight at UFC 296 in December.