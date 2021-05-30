Create
"People think I'm rich, but I'm not"- Charles Oliveira insists that becoming UFC lightweight champion has not changed his life yet

Anwesha Nag
ANALYST
Modified 13 min ago
News

Charles Oliveira reveals that being a UFC champion does not make him a wealthy athlete by default.

Recently speaking on Globoesporte's podcast, Mundo da Luta #139, the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion stated that while he can comfortably take care of himself and his family when it comes to finances, he does not yet have a lavish lifestyle to enjoy:

"When you see it at the end of the day, you won $ 50,000, $ 15,000, $ 20,000. Not to mention that we live in Brazil, so I have to spend my money from there (US) to here, there is already more tax. When I get here, I have to pay for training, supplementation, it's complicated ... People think I'm rich, but I'm not. I'm still going to become rich, I'm going to make money with pay-per-view, I've reached a level where I start to make money. Things will start to improve, more than they are already good," Charles Oliveira said (Translated by Google).

'Do Bronx' explained how a large part of the sum he earns fighting under the UFC goes away for tax purposes, followed by making payments for training, supplements and other expenses.

Charles Oliveira: I'm being stolen

Charles Oliveira went on to explain that even though the official figures state that he is taking home fight bonuses of $50,000, the actual amount that remains in his bank account after all the necessary deductions is not more than $10,000-15,000.

So it is not yet time to call Charles Oliveira 'rich', since all of his savings would start looking tight if he goes six to seven months without a fight:

"Today is Charles rich? No, I am well off. I have a better life than I had. I have a car? I have, but I have a slip of that size to pay every month. Do I have a motorcycle? I do, but I have a slip to pay every month. What I proposed for my life was to have all the best and the best that I can have, because we don't know tomorrow, and make my dreams come true. And go paying for my things slowly. If I go six, seven months without a fight, I will start to tighten up. An article came out saying that I won nine hundred and a half thousand dollars, and I said: I'm being stolen, that money didn't come to me."

