ONE Championship’s newest blockbuster signee Roberto Soldic is excited to show fans what he’s capable off when he makes his first walk to the circle.

Competing for the first time under the ONE banner at ONE on Prime Video 5 this Friday, Soldic will be tasked with handing accomplished Russian grappler Murad Ramazanov his first loss. In an interview with ONE Championship, Soldic spoke about his rarely-seen wrestling skills, saying:

“MMA grew up very fast, and we’re learning. People think I don't train wrestling because I finish my fights in the stand-up, but I have been wrestling every day for 10 years, you know? But I don't have any competitions. I just [do what I need] to do in MMA because I switched this to MMA, it's not a wrestling fight.”

Roberto Soldic may very well have to break out his wrestling game against Murad Ramazanov, a man who received praise from ONE founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his signature Dagestani style of wrestling:

"Ramazanov is undefeated. He's currently the number one wrestler in the middleweight division in all of Russia. I mean, if you ask all the major wrestling gyms and teams and whatnot. Murad is by far the best, obviously the best in Dagestan."

Roberto Soldic determined to test his skills in multiple sports in ONE Championship

Though he’s making his ONE Championship debut in just a few short hours, Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic is eager to test his skills across multiple combat sports inside the circle.

After all, that was one of the deciding factors leading him to sign with the fast-rising global promotion. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Soldic said:

“They [ONE Championship] give me opportunity to take all the belts, kickboxing world champion, Muay Thai world champion, MMA world champion, also boxing world champion. I want to create something for my people, my own legacy, so I chose ONE Championship for sure.”

Before he can “take all the belts” in ONE Championship, he’ll first need to take Murad Ramazanov’s ‘O’.

Fans in North America can catch Roberto Soldic’s highly anticipated debut Friday night both live and free on Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription to the popular streaming service.

