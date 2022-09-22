"People tried to scare me" - When Joe Rogan Experience guest, Will Harris revealed he was warned about going to Dagestan

When filmmaker Will Harris joined Joe Rogan on episode #68 of the JRE MMA Show, the creative documentarian stated that he was initially warned by many about traveling to Dagestan to record Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Harris traveled to the Russian city to record his documentary based on Nurmagomedov's life in Dagestan.

The filmmaker runs the YouTube channel 'Anatomy of a Fighter,' which has gained a subscriber following of over 500,000. His documentary about Dagestan and 'The Eagle' has gained millions of views on the platform. While speaking about people's concerns for Harris while traveling to Dagestan, the filmmaker stated:

Intense, but it (Dagestan) was beautiful. Because people tried to scare me when I was supposed to go to Dagestan. Like, I got people in the UFC that was like 'Yo, be careful over there.'

Watch the full JRE clip here:

Joe Rogan went on to ask Will Harris if he engaged in all of the cultural aspects of Dagestan. This led to Rogan and Harris discussing the 'lack' of women shown in the documentary, which the filmmaker gladly explained was for cultural purposes. When the JRE host asked why the Dagestani women were not shown in the documentary, Harris stated:

They literally just said, like I talked to a couple of them, a couple people over there (Dagetsan) and they was like 'We look at our women as like queens and we cover them because in the Quran, you know the man is weak to the flesh.' So they don't want their women to be looked at by other men.

One of Will Harris' 'Dagestan Chronicles' episodes has over 17 million views on YouTube, with his Dagestan and Khabib Nurmagomedov-based documentary being the biggest success of Harris' career.

When Joe Rogan was called out by Khabib Nurmagomedov after criticizing his basketball skills

While speaking with Will Harris, Joe Rogan made a comment about Khabib Nurmagomedov's basketball skills, which gained a reaction from the UFC star on Instagram.

Rogan was confused with the 'Rugby-Basketball' Harris showed him on the JRE podcast, which seemingly didn't go down well with the Russian UFC fighter. While responding to the podcaster on Instagram, Nurmagomedov stated:

@joerogan did you say bad about my basketball on your podcast? @willharrisproductions explain to him @nba I’m coming.

Khabib Nurmagomedov tagged Joe Rogan, Will Harris and the NBA in his response to the criticism. The Russian seemingly saw the funny side of the comments, but was happy to prove Rogan wrong by showcasing his skills in the post.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far