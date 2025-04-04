“Perfect opportunity” - Lyndon Knowles says Khalil Rountree helped him adjust to smaller gloves ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

Lyndon Knowles has spent several fights wearing "traditional" Muay Thai fighting gloves. But now that he's walking into ONE Championship, he had to get used to the promotion's fast-paced and action-guaranteed Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves.
And what better way to speed up that learning curve than by trading shots with UFC knockout artist Khalil Rountree in Vegas.
"Yeah, it was incredible," Knowles told interviewers during the ONE Fight Night 30 Media Day. "I think it's been the perfect opportunity for me to adapt to the small gloves. I couldn't ask for anything better, to be honest."
ONE Fight Night 30 is just around the corner, and Lyndon Knowles is hours away from stepping into the Circle for his promotional debut. As it happens, it's also a ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title fight against two-sport, two-division world champion Roman Kryklia, the most terrifying striker in ONE's light heavyweight and heavyweight division. No pressure.
But Knowles is walking in with full confidence in his camp, feeling like his prep couldn't have gone better.
Watch the full Media Day coverage below:
Lyndon Knowles loving every bit of Muay Thai in four-ounce mitts: "You can throw shots you can't throw in big gloves"
UK veteran Lyndon Knowles may have fought countless times in the ring, but small-glove fighting brings a whole new kind of excitement.
"This is the first time for me, and that's why it's been so good coming out here and sparring with the boys with the little gloves. Obviously, Rountree is a pro at it, got tightened up a little bit here and there, but it's also exciting because you can throw shots you can't throw in big gloves. So that's exciting."
Now all the prep is over, and all that's left is to see whether all the hard work will play out. Will we see Lyndon Knowles crowned the new ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion?
Only time will tell. Stream ONE Fight Night 30 live at 8 PM EST with an active Prime Video subscription.