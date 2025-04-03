Lyndon Knowles loving every bit of Muay Thai in four-ounce mitts: "You can throw shots you can't throw in big gloves"

British combat sports star Lyndon Knowles is looking forward to his very first outing on the global stage on April 4, as he takes on the reigning double champion Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aside from the opportunity to become the newest king of the division, Knowles is also looking forward to competing in four-ounce gloves for the very first time in his pro career, as he told Combat Sports Today in his pre-fight interview:

"This is the first time for me, and that's why it's been so good coming out here and sparring with the boys with the little gloves. Obviously, Rountree is a pro at it, got tightened up a little bit here and there, but it's also exciting because you can throw shots you can't throw in big gloves. So that's exciting."

Watch Lyndon Knowles' interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The former three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion wants to add the 26-pound golden belt to his trophy case and become the first athlete to hand the Ukrainian striking superstar a loss under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lyndon Knowles eyeing to dethrone Roman Kryklia in his promotional debut and make a lasting statement

In another recent interview before his first fight under the promotion, the Knowlesy Academy representative accepted his role as the underdog heading into the match.

But this doesn't faze him, because he is looking to use it as a fuel to score a massive upset and a golden opportunity to send shockwaves throughout combat sports.

Lyndon Knowles claimed:

"It is everything. I don't think I'd want this any other way, to be honest. Why have it any other way? I'm turning up in new territory, and what better way to make yourself known than to go after the biggest guy in the yard? All the lights will be on me. All the eyes, too. It's the main event. I'm here to take his crown."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

