“I’m gonna prove everyone wrong” - Lyndon Knowles out to shock the world and upset Roman Kryklia in Bangkok

Lyndon Knowles debuts in ONE Championship this Friday, April 4, and the British behemoth is dreaming big ahead of his colossus showdown.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Knowlesy Academy martial artist aims to do what no man has done to two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia - hand him his maiden defeat in the organization.

Sure, he has a tough task at hand. But over the course of his two-decade career, Lyndon Knowles has fought with his back against the wall on multiple occasions en route to three WBC Muay Thai world titles.

And he's more than ready to play the role of the underdog and stun fight fans to claim the Ukranian's ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai crown when all is said and done inside the Thai capital on Friday.

"I've done it my whole career. A lot of people have said I'm too little, I'm too small, but I'm gonna prove everyone wrong," the Londoner shared during an appearance on the Combat Sports Today podcast.

Watch Knowles' full interview with Combat Sports Today here:

Lyndon Knowles says he owes it all to his eldest brother Christian

In a separate exchange with the South China Morning Post, Lyndon Knowles admitted that his career could have taken a very different route had it not been for his eldest brother, Christian Knowles.

The 38-year-old slugger offered:

"It's unbelievable for him to actually be here, live it through it with me, and I'm sure he takes some credit. The credit goes to him as well because I wouldn't be where I am without him."

Christian has guided his youngest brother through the ropes from his formative years, and he's played an instrumental role in his world title-winning achievements outside the ONE Circle.

The Knowlesy Academy head coach has also been the backbone to multi-time ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty's success in the world's largest martial arts organization.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

