"Perfection" - Fans react as UFC's Brittney Palmer steals hearts with "distractingly beautiful" pillow-wrapped selfie

Brittney Palmer has caught the attention of her fans with a "distractingly beautiful" pillow-wrapped selfie.

Palmer is known to be one of the most famous octagon girls to have worked with the UFC. After working with the company for over a decade and winning numerous Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards, she decided to call it a career following UFC 296 alongside fellow ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Despite being with the UFC for a long time, Palmer managed to sustain a multifaceted career that saw her work as a painter and a model. As a result, she has also garnered a huge following on social media.

Palmer's fans know that she is no stranger to turning heads and she did the same with her latest Instagram post. The former UFC ring girl posted a pillow-wrapped selfie on Instagram and captioned ity:

"Sunrise Lover."

Reacting to the post, fans filled the comments section while expressing their admiration for Palmer. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Perfection"

"Someone who lights up any room"

"Don't know why I can't stop staring at you"

"You are distractingly beautiful"

Fan reactions on Brittney Palmer's post

Brittney Palmer shares her secrets to being successful on Instagram

As mentioned earlier, Brittney Palmer has managed to build a loyal legion of followers on social media. Everything she posts on Instagram becomes a captivating attraction among her 1.1 million followers on the platform.

During a conversation on the Neon Confidential podcast last year, Palmer spoke about her knowledge of reaching viral success on social media and shared her secrets and strategies as well. She said:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time-consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling and promoting my stuff."

She added:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."

