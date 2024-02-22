"Permanently marked and damaged" - Tristan Tate defends Dan Wootton after sexual assault accusations against him are dropped

Controversial internet personality Tristan Tate has defended former GB News presenter Dan Wootton, following the news that the sexual assault allegations against him had been dropped.

In June 2023, British newspaper Byline Times published a series of articles that accused Wootton of a host of sexual assault crimes. They further alleged that Wootton, whilst working for The Sun newspaper, had used fake identities to trick men into sending him sexual photographs.

They further alleged Wootton had convinced male pornographic actors to secretly film themselves sleeping with men he was interested in and that he used his position at the newspaper to inappropriately offer modeling roles to men. They further claimed that he was helping to oversee a culture of sexual harassment at The Sun.

Now, following six months of investigations by the Metropolitan Police, the charges have officially been dropped and no further action will take place.

There have now been calls by fans of the presenter for him to be reinstated by GB News and the MailOnline, and Tristan Tate has also called for those who alleged the stories about Wootton to face action.

'The Talisman' took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the news, lambasting the organizations that have now affected Wootton's life. He wrote:

"This will make fringe news networks for 1 day. They blow the accusation up huge and sweep exoneration under the rug. @donwootton's life is permantely marked and damaged. This should be illegal."

