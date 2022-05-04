"I would never try that" - Petchmorakot gives his thoughts on a possible hybrid-rules bout

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and will look to defend his title at ONE 157 against Jimmy Vienot.

Ahead of his May 20 fight, he sat down with Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA to discuss his upcoming bout and potential future matchups. The Thai-born champion explained that he is exclusively focused on Muay Thai.

At ONE X, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson competed in a mixed-rules fight that combined MMA and Muay Thai. Petchmorakot said he has no interest in taking part in special-rules bouts.

"This is something not in my mind at all. I think I would never try that."

However, while he's not keen to mix disciplines, he is open to sharing the circle with a kickboxing titleholder.

ONE featherweight champion Superbon has expressed his desire to challenge for a belt in Muay Thai. Petchmorakot responded to the challenge, saying:

"I will always welcome it. If he wants to compete with me for the Muay Thai world championship... I know that he did an interview and wants to get a Muay Thai world championship belt as well. We'll see.

While he is exclusively interested in staying in Muay Thai, with no mixed-rules or MMA bouts, there is a possibility of him jumping to kickboxing. Petchmorakot said he would need some time, but would potentially be interested in fighting Superbon in his wheelhouse.

"If I trained enough for kickboxing, I would love to jump to kickboxing and compete with Superbon, who knows, maybe one day in the future. But I would love to focus on Muay Thai first."

The Thai champion is only focused on Muay Thai and has little interest elsewhere, for now at least. He will put his featherweight championship on the line at ONE 157 on May 20 against French-born striker Jimmy Vienot.

Petchmorakot discusses Jimmy Vienot

The Thai featherweight king is a decorated Muay Thai fighter. He holds an impressive record of 164-34-2 and has picked up multiple Lumpinee Stadium titles, was a WBC Muay Thai champion, and is the current ONE Featherweight Muay Thai world champion. He has remained undefeated since capturing his ONE title.

His next bout will be against Muay Thai champion Vienot. The French fighter will be making his debut in ONE, but has previously held titles all over Europe and in Lumpinee Stadium.

Petchmorakot told Sportskeeda MMA that facing Vienot will be a huge challenge, admitting that his opponent has no weaknesses.

“I did study a few of his previous fights. I feel like Jimmy Vienot’s body size is quite huge, maybe a little bit bigger than mine, that’s how I feel. He is also [ambidextrous], same as me. So we are quite similar. But I don’t see any weakness, to be honest. I feel like he is one of the [most] well-rounded athletes. Anyway, if you ask me [if I’m scared of him], I won’t take that because I have full confidence in myself.”

The ONE Championship title will be settled on May 20. Tune in to watch the action unfold.

