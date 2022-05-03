Watch: Petchmorakot & Pongsiri's record-breaking Muay Thai fight

In 2020, Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy fought Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym for the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai title. In the bout, the two Thai strikers set a record for the most significant strikes landed.

Watch the action-packed five-round war below:

Much of the first round was spent measuring and testing each other's speed and range. However, it was clear that Pongsiri was struggling against the reach and height of Petchmorakot.

The taller Thai fighter continued to try to aim for head kicks throughout the bout, but most of them were blocked. Both were able to catch kicks from their opponent, but struggled to complete sweeps.

The 28-year-old began to have huge success with knees to body. Pongsiri was throwing heavy punches back as a counter to the knee attack. Early in round three, Petchmorakot landed a flurry of strikes, mixing jabs, head kicks, and knees.

He had no issues controlling the fight with his long jab. Pongsiri, on the other hand, was throwing combination strikes back, trying to counter the pressure from his opponent.

The two Muay Thai fighters traded heavy strikes at the start of round four. From kicks and knees to the body to punches to the head and elbows in the clinch, the pair were throwing everything they could. It was clear that Pongsiri was falling short when it came to landing significant shots.

Ultimately, Petchmorakot secured a dominant and impressive victory. He will now look to defend his title against Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157 on May 20.

Petchmorakot returns at ONE 157

The Muay Thai featherweight world champion will put his title on the line against French-born striker Jimmy Vienot later this month. Vienot has won several Muay Thai titles in Europe and picked up a Lumpinee Stadium title in 2019. He will be a major threat to the Thai-born champion.

Also featured at ONE 157 will be Muay Thai champion Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym. He'll look to defend his strawweight title against Italian fighter Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event.

ONE 157 will also mark the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. The opening round of the tournament will feature fighters from all over the world, including Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Britiain and others.

ONE 157 is set to be a treat for fans of Muay Thai. Two titles and a Grand Prix opening bracket will take place on May 20.

