"I want them to have a good future" - Petchmorakot Petchyindee follows Sam-A and Nong-O's lead as a mentor to young fighters

Petchmorakot Petchyindee was inspired by the great Muay Thai champions and now he is the titleholder that the next generation is looking up to.

The 28-year-old had the opportunity to train with legends like Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao when he first came to Bangkok. It was an opportunity that allowed him to find stability in the sport and continue training to be one of the best in the world.

While both legends have relocated to Evolve MMA in Singapore, Petchmorakot continues to work on his craft. In 2018, they all found their way to ONE Championship and eventually reached the top of their divisions.

Now that he is a world champion in the biggest martial arts organization in the world, it’s Petchmorakot’s turn to be a mentor for the younger fighters.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Petchyindee Academy product shared that it’s a role that he embraces.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee said:

“Of course, it feels good to inspire the younger generation of Muay Thai [fighters] at this time. I did train quite a lot and always trained together [with the younger fighters], especially with Petchdam. But apart from Petchdam, we have [other fighters who belong to the] younger generation, [and] I teach them the Muay Thai techniques [that I know]. I want them to have a good future in their career. They also want to follow me in my career. They see me as an inspiration and role model for them.”

Catch the full interview below:

Petchmorakot Petchyindee headlines ONE 157

On May 20, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship for the third time. He will go up against Jimmy Vienot in the main event of ONE 157, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Vienot is a five-time Muay Thai world champion, winning competitions in Europe and Thailand in a career that has spanned over a decade as an amateur and as a professional. He is now taking his talents to the global stage of ONE Championship, where he hopes to dethrone the inaugural champion of the division.

Meanwhile, Petchmorakot Petchyindee has won seven of his 10 fights in the circle since joining the ONE Super Series roster in 2018. He knocked out four of his opponents and has not lost since 2019.

