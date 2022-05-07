"The only satisfying ending would be a knockout" - Petchmorakot Petchyindee has Jimmy Vienot all figured out

Petchmorakot Petchyindee already has a plan on how to put away Jimmy Vienot in their matchup at ONE 157.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his title against Vienot on May 20. He is not taking the promotional newcomer lightly and studying what his opponent brings to their matchup.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Petchmorakot shared the threats that he’s going to watch out for against the promotional newcomer.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee said:

“He is a tall fighter with all kinds of weapons from punches, kicks, elbows, everything. He’s considered one of the scary opponents. His outstanding weapons would be his knees and his kicks, and his tall build. Those are obstacles.”

Vienot is a multiple-time Muay Thai world champion and brings a wealth of experience into the ring, having competed in Europe and Thailand. He will certainly want to make an impact upon his arrival to the global stage of ONE Championship.

However, Petchmorakot believes that he has found the blueprint to defeating Vienot. He said that he’s adding even more weapons to his arsenal and predicts a finish when they meet. He said:

“My solution will be striking as much as I can, with extra punches to add strength and power, switching with some elbows and also close-range knees,” he said. “I think I can hurt him. The only satisfying ending would be a knockout.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is putting trust in his team

Jimmy Vienot won a Lumpinee Stadium title in 2019, but his reign lasted only five months. The French striker lost the title via unanimous decision to Petchmorakot’s teammate, Sorgraw Petchyindee, in his first defense.

Petchmorakot believes that Petchyindee Academy has the tools and knowledge needed to defeat Vienot, as evidenced by Sorgraw’s mastery over the Venum Training Camp product. As such, he is trusting the direction of his team as he prepares for his match against Vienot.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee said:

“Sorgraw once beat Jimmy. As a camp mate of Sorgraw, I think I can beat Jimmy, too," he said. "Petchyindee has prepared some weapons to deal with him. [My coaches] say I have to do knee strikes, switched with elbow strikes, and additional punches. This way, I’ll be able to win, I’m certain.”

Edited by Allan Mathew