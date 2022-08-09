Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai to clash at ONE 161

Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai finally have a date for their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title matchup.

Several outlets broke the news last week that the pair will be one of the main highlights of ONE 161 on September 29, which will be held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Petchmorakot successfully defended his world title with a slim unanimous decision victory over French striker Jimmy Vienot in the main event of ONE 157 back in May to stay on top of the division.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com AND STILL! Petchmorakot Petchyindeeoutduels Jimmy Vienot in a split decision to remain ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion

Meanwhile, Tawanchai continued his dominant streak in ONE Championship with a second-round knockout of Danish WBC Muay Thai world champion Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 this past June.

It was Tawanchai’s victory that earned him a cool US$50,000 performance bonus and secured him a spot opposite Petchmorakot for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

More bouts are expected to be announced for the card soon. However, it’s interesting to note that in a rare time in the promotion’s history, the September 29 event will fall on a Thursday.

On Saturday, October 1, ONE on Prime Video 2 is expected to take place and will be broadcast live at U.S. primetime on September 30.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai look to extend dominant runs

The clash between the two standout Thai fighters will come at a time when both are on impressive runs in the circle.

Since his arrival in ONE Championship last year, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai has won three of his four bouts via knockout. His only loss came at the hands of multi-time Muay Thai world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via razor-thin split decision.

He quickly bounced back by scoring back-to-back knockouts against top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex and Niclas Larsen.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com Tawanchai PK.Saenchaiwins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross!

Meanwhile, Petchmorakot Petchyindee has remained unbeaten in the promotion since 2019, dominating the competition with five straight wins in the circle.

He won the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in 2020 against Tawanchai’s stablemate, Pongsiri PK.Saenchai, via second-round knockout. He has since defended his crown four times, and will look to extend his reign when he meets Tawanchai at ONE 161.

Edited by Harvey Leonard