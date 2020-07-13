Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt reignite rivalry following former's win at UFC 251

Recently crowned UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan's rivalry with former champion Cody Garbrandt has once again reignited as the former took to social media to blast "No Love", and claimed that Cody is “dumb” and has “no chin.”

Yan defeated Jose Aldo at the recently concluded UFC 251 to become the new king of the bantamweight division after the title was recently vacated by Henry Cejudo.

Yan dominated Aldo in the championship rounds, turning the former featherweight champion to a bloody mess in the final round and getting the finish. With Yan as the champion, he will now have to defend against the top contenders in a brilliantly stacked 135lbs division. The likes of Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes, and Cody Garbrandt are knocking at the door.

Petr Yan fires back at Cody Garbrandt

During Petr Yan's fight against Aldo on Saturday, Garbrandt said on Twitter that Yan was “too slow” following which Yan got the finish in the fifth. On Sunday, Yan shot back at Garbrandt, saying that he’s “dumb” and has “no chin.”

And you are too dumb, no chin 😂 https://t.co/c32tTfwNDC — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 12, 2020

"And you are too dumb, no chin" - said Petr Yan in response to Cody Garbrandt's jibe.

The rivalry between Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt goes back to UFC 245 when the former knocked out Garbrandt’s mentor Urijah Faber with a devastating kick inside the Octagon. Petr Yan and No Love had an altercation backstage where they nearly came to blows, and as was made evident by Yan's tweet, there is still plenty of bad blood between these two.