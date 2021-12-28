Petr Yan effortlessly pulls off one-arm cartwheel during explosive shadow boxing routine

Petr Yan recently uploaded a training video to his Instagram story in which the Russian is seen shadow boxing. In the footage, 'No Mercy' performs a single-handed cartwheel with ease, displaying his elite dexterity and agility.

Yan is known for his boxing abilities but this one-handed cartwheel would have come as a surprise to many.

Check out the footage below:

Petr Yan is a former UFC bantamweight champion. However, 'No Mercy' lost the belt in his first title defense after a bizarre moment.

In his UFC 259 fight against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan dominated his rival, taking down the current bantamweight champion at will. Yan landed brutal combinations and relatively more significant shots. Additionally, Yan snuffed the majority of Sterling's attempts to take him down.

However, Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling when 'Funk Master' was on the ground. The blow resulted in disqualification and the bantamweight title was awarded to Aljamain Sterling.

Coast-to-Coast Tim @TimothyELewis Here’s an alternative theory … Petr Yan got buzzed by those head kicks (listen to the impact) and was fighting on instinct … sees Aljo’s hand come up and drills the knee. Here’s an alternative theory … Petr Yan got buzzed by those head kicks (listen to the impact) and was fighting on instinct … sees Aljo’s hand come up and drills the knee. https://t.co/OFBAGRwIia

Yan quickly picked up the pieces after this result. 'No Mercy' won the interim bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 after a five-round war.

Petr Yan has been waiting to fight Aljamain Sterling for a while now as 'Funk Master' underwent surgery owing to his lingering neck issues. The highly anticipated rematch between Yan and Sterling is now being targeted by the UFC for 2022.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #MMA bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/p… Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling exchange barbs ahead of their highly anticipated rematch. #UFC Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling exchange barbs ahead of their highly anticipated rematch. #UFC #MMA bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/p…

Petr Yan vows to 'destroy' Aljamain Sterling in the rematch

Petr Yan recently took to Twitter to hit out at Aljamain Sterling. 'No Mercy' stated that Sterling is his bi**h and that 'Funk Master' will be dominated even more decisively than the first time.

"Friendly reminder that Alga is my b***h," tweeted Petr Yan. "This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive."

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Friendly reminder that Alga is my bitch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive. Friendly reminder that Alga is my bitch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive.

Aljamain Sterling responded to Yan's tweet and stated that the Russian is making a huge mistake by underestimating him for the rematch. Sterling has consistently asserted that he was not at his best in the fight against Yan.

Here's the response from Aljamain Sterling to Petr Yan's demeaning tweet:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA @slaminview86 @PetrYanUFC Gonna be night and day. I hope he sleeps on me and truly believe that was my best version. Gonna be a huge payout for me. @slaminview86 @PetrYanUFC Gonna be night and day. I hope he sleeps on me and truly believe that was my best version. Gonna be a huge payout for me.

Although the rematch has not been finalized, the highly anticipated bout promises fireworks for the fans.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports A lot of back and forth between Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling #UFC259 A lot of back and forth between Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling #UFC259 https://t.co/q9COrwtE9A

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim