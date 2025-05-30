Petr Yan getting booked against Marcus McGhee for UFC Abu Dhabi card triggers mixed fan reactions: "BANGER," "Wtf is this?"

Petr Yan is reportedly scheduled to face 13th-ranked UFC bantamweight fighter Marcus McGhee in his next fight. This update has captured the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.

Initially, @Cagesidepress on X reported that, according to multiple sources, the fight between Yan and McGhee has been officially confirmed with signed documents. The bout is set to take place on July 26 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Check out the fight announcement below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Notably, recent reports from @Cagesidepress on X indicate that there have been no official confirmations made yet, and they have apologized for reporting prematurely.

Despite this, many fight fans and netizens have already taken to the comments section of @ChampRDS’ post on X to share their reactions. One user wrote:

"BANGER"

Another user had quite a contrasting reaction as he raised a question on the announcement, saying:

"Wtf is this?"

Others commented:

"Lowk love this fight"

"Huge Step up for Marcus! Yan can't be pleased with this"

"Don’t get the matchmaking at all unless Yan just wanted to be active. I got Yan by finish"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Petr Yan reportedly facing Marcus McGhee next. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Petr Yan previously expressed his desire to fight Umar Nurmagomedov next

Petr Yan is currently on a two-fight win streak, having defeated Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo in his recent matches. With his ambition to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title, Yan has been calling out other top contenders in the division.

A few weeks ago, 'No Mercy' shared on his Instagram Story that he wants to face Umar Nurmagomedov in his next UFC fight. In the post, Yan wrote:

"Let's do it! Baku or Abu Dhabi."

Check out Petr Yan's post below (via @SpinninBackfist on X):

Since his UFC debut, Nurmagomedov boasted an undefeated streak until he faced Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. At UFC 311, 'The Young Eagle' experienced the first defeat of his career at the hands of Dvalishvili.

He is currently recovering from a hand injury, and there have been no official announcements regarding his next fight yet.

