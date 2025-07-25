  • home icon
  Petr Yan reacts to Sean O'Malley losing Merab Dvalishvili rematch, claims UFC trying to "squeeze out" their investment in him

Petr Yan reacts to Sean O'Malley losing Merab Dvalishvili rematch, claims UFC trying to "squeeze out" their investment in him

By Nishant Zende.
Published Jul 25, 2025 08:02 GMT
Petr Yan (right) on Sean O
Petr Yan (right) on Sean O'Malley (left) losing at UFC 316. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Petr Yan recently shared his thoughts on Sean O'Malley losing to Merab Dvalishvili for the second time at UFC 316 last month. Yan had no sympathy for the Montana native and seemingly theorized that he got an immediate title rematch only because the promotion wanted to capitalize on his stardom.

Yan is set to go up against Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend. He controversially lost a split decision against O'Malley at UFC 280 in October 2022, a result that continues to divide opinion among fight fans.

Given their history, perhaps it's no surprise that Yan expected O'Malley to lose against Dvalishvili in their rematch last month. After outpointing O'Malley in their first encounter at UFC 306 last September, 'The Machine' submitted the Montana native in the third round in their rematch.

In a UFC Abu Dhabi media day interview, Yan addressed O'Malley's last loss and said:

"It was pretty much expected. This is something that we saw in the first fight already. Sean had nothing to offer to him. I'm just understanding that UFC is trying to extract or squeeze out from Sean whatever they invested in him."
When Petr Yan trolled Sean O'Malley after his Merab Dvalishvili rematch loss

Petr Yan has no love for Sean O'Malley and didn't mince his words after the Montana native lost his title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 last month.

While O'Malley appeared confident in himself before the fight, Dvalishvili's pace was too much for him to handle, and he ultimately got submitted in the third round. In the aftermath, Yan took to X and trolled O'Malley. Asking 'Suga' to get "back in line," he wrote:

"This is what happens when you’re handed things you didn’t earn. Back in line, buddy @SugaSeanMMA."

Intriguingly, Yan's next opponent, Marcus McGhee, is O'Malley's teammate and was part of the Montana native's training camp for his fight against 'No Mercy' in October 2022.

Nishant Zende.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
