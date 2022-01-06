Petr Yan reveals details of UFC contract extension 

Petr Yan has announced that he has signed a contract extension with the UFC.

The interim UFC bantamweight champion took to Instagram to announce news of signing a new contract for six fights with improved conditions. Having booked his first fight under a new contract for 5th March, 'No Mercy' said:

'Today we signed a new contract with the team on improved conditions for 6 matches. And the same, for the next fight! - March 5, Las Vegas will defend the belt!'

Petr Yan's first fight under the new contract will be against Aljamain Sterling on March 5th at UFC 272 for the bantamweight championship. The two have locked horns in the past, having fought last year at UFC 259.

'No Mercy' walked into the fight as the bantamweight champion but ended up losing the title after landing an illegal knee on Sterling. The rematch with 'Funk Master' presents Yan a great opportunity to regain the bantamweight crown. On the flipside, Aljamain Sterling will be motivated to silence all his critics by beating the Russian.

Petr Yan looking to destroy Aljamain Sterling in their rematch

The rivalry between 'No Mercy' and Aljamain Sterling has been brewing ever since their first meeting. Both Petr Yan and Sterling have gone above and beyond since their first fight to express their disregard for each other.

Even before their rematch was officially announced for March 5th, Yan sent out a warning to Sterling and vowed to destroy him whenever they crossed paths inside the octagon again.

Yan took to Twitter to take shots at 'Funk Master'.

The Russian said:

"Friendly reminder that Alga is my bit**. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive."

Petr "No Mercy" Yan @PetrYanUFC Friendly reminder that Alga is my bitch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top when they square off again at UFC 272. Fans will certainly look forward to seeing this rivalry grow even further as fight night approaches.

