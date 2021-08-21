"No games with my prey this time" - Petr Yan sends a chilling message after signing bout contract for potential Aljamain Sterling rematch at UFC 267

The fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 brought the Russian's journey as the bantamweight title holder to an abrupt end. However, his most recent post on social media suggests he may be on his way to rematching the 'Funk Master' at UFC 267. What's more, 'No Mercy' is seemingly keen on bringing the impending fight to an end as soon as possible.

Yan, in his tweet, went on to warn his former foe that he won't be toying with him this time around. Reluctant to prolong the fight that is set to go down on October 30th, Petr Yan declared that he will be looking to finish it quickly this time around.

"UFC 267 bout agreement signed. Time to return what’s mine. No games with my prey this time," wrote Petr Yan.

UFC 267 bout agreement signed. Time to return what’s mine. No games with my prey this time. — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 21, 2021

Petr Yan's last outing in the octagon came to an anticlimactic end. Sterling walked away with the win following Yan's disqualification due to an errant knee to the head. The fact that Sterling walked away with a win even after getting fairly dominated by Yan only made matters worse.

Although the decision to hand Yan a loss wasn't disputed by many, the decision to hand the title over to the 'Funk Master' never sat right with anyone. Now it seems like the Russian is on a warpath, dead set on reclaiming his gold.

What to expect from Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2

An update regarding the fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling comes months after their initial clash. If that fight is anything to go by, then the American may soon be relieved of the responsibility that comes with being the champion. After seeing out the initial aggression from Sterling, Yan controlled the fight until he threw the fateful knee that earned him the DQ.

Several MMA stars have offered their two cents on the upcoming fight. T.J. Dillashaw was perhaps the most influential fighter to pick Yan to reclaim his title.

The loss that Petr Yan conceded to Aljamain Sterling marked only the second loss of his career and the first of his UFC career. Upon his return to the cage, the 28-year-old will look to find his way back to winning ways and put his misadventure at UFC 259 behind him.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan