Petr Yan teases UFC return, ready for spring showdown after back-to-back wins over Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong

Petr Yan is coming off impressive victories over Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong. He last competed inside the octagon in November 2024 and has hinted at a UFC return in a recent social media post.

The 32-year-old Russian defeated Yadong by a unanimous decision at UFC 299. He then headlined the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo in a five-round main bantamweight showdown against 'Deus da Guerra' and secured a unanimous decision victory. Taking to X, Yan teased his return in a post by writing:

"Who misses me? May or June I'm ready to go."

The former bantamweight champion is ranked No. 2 in the division's rankings. Having victories over the likes of Cory Sandhagen, Yadong, and Figueiredo, 'No Mercy' is eyeing a return to insert himself back in the race for the title.

When Joe Rogan discussed Petr Yan's illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling that cost him the UFC bantamweight title

Aljamain Sterling challenged Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 259. The fight ended in a disqualification defeat for Yan after his illegal knee to Sterling.

Joe Rogan discussed the technique that ended Yan's championship run by a controversial DQ with Mat Fraser in episode #1618 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Sharing his thoughts on the former UFC bantamweight champion's illegal knee, Rogan said:

"So, either way he was grounded, because there was a knee down. So, it was an illegal technique all over the world. That one, that move which is unfortunate."

Rogan added:

"He was winning the fight too, that's what sucked. Petr Yan was, he looked like he was starting to gain control of the fight, I think it was in the fourth round. It was a good fight though. ... He had dropped Aljamain and he had taken him down, tripped him, and slammed him into the ground a few times and it looked like he was in control of the exchanges but."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:02):

