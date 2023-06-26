PFL 6 payout: Ex-UFC fighter Shane Burgos cashes six-figure check along with five others

Former UFC fighter Shane Burgos made a statement both inside and outside the cage at PFL 6 as he walked away with a hefty six-figure payout.

The event, which took place at the Overtime Elite Arena this past Thursday, featured final regular season bouts in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Burgos, who recently switched from the UFC to the PFL as a free agent, showcased his skills and banked an impressive six-figure flat purse in his matchup against Yamato Nishikawa. It's worth noting that the disclosed payouts do not include additional bonuses, sponsorships, or any other discretionary payments.

The payout structure for PFL 6 saw five fighters at the top of the list, each earning a well-deserved $100,000. Meanwhile, the remaining fighters received payouts in the five-figure or four-figure range.

In the main event, fans witnessed a thrilling knockout as 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier put Dana White's Contender Series alumnus Anthony Romero to sleep. The electrifying performance by Aubin-Mercier added another highlight to his already impressive resume.

Notable names on the card included Shane Burgos, Clay Collard, both former UFC fighters who have found a new home in the PFL. Additionally, past PFL championship winners Raush Manfio, Natan Schulte, Sadibou Sy, and Magomed Magomedkerimov brought their championship pedigree to the event, making for an action-packed night of fights.

Stevie Ray calls it a career after PFL 6 loss

Following a second-round TKO loss to Clay Collard at 2023 PFL 6, Stevie Ray has made the difficult decision to retire from professional MMA. The event, which took place at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, marked the end of Ray's competitive journey in the sport.

In his Instagram post, Ray stated:

"14 years of service done. Time to pass on my knowledge and experience. Going to try booking some seminars over the next few months in the UK. If you'd like me to do a seminar at your gym, give me a message. I will now also be back full time coaching at my gym, Braveheart MMA, from next Monday."

Ray's departure from the sport comes after a three-fight losing streak, marking the first time he has experienced such a setback in his career. The 33-year-old Scottish fighter made headlines in the 2022 PFL lightweight tournament, reaching the final after consecutive victories over former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. However, his quest for the $1 million prize came to an end when he was knocked out by Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

