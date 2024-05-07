PFL/Bellator never paid up after promising to reimburse Sabah Homasi's eye surgery following release, says Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier recently sounded off on the PFL and Bellator for not following up on their promise to reimburse the UFC lightweight's teammate Sabah Homasi for critical eye surgery. Homasi was among the Bellator fighters who weren't brought over to the PFL after the two MMA promotions merged last year.

Despite not being a part of PFL's new post-merger roster, Homasi has some unfinished business with his old promotion. The 35-year-old, who trains alongside Poirier at the famous American Top Team (ATT) gym, is coming off a brutal first-round knockout loss to Levan Chokheli at Bellator 299 last September.

The front kick KO fractured Homasi's orbital bone, which required surgery, costing $32,000, which he paid for out of his pocket. While his medical expenses were usually reimbursed without issue, he recently accused post-merger Bellator of ducking his requests to be made whole.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour show, Poirier went to bat for his longtime stablemate and explained the issues he's facing. He said:

"I just want people to hear this... I cornered him [Homasi] in Bellator in Dublin a few months back. He fought, had an injury, and was stuck out there for a while. He ended up having to have surgery... He's chasing them [Bellator] around trying to get the surgery taken care of. They tell him to pay for it and he'll be reimbursed."

Poirier continued:

"The guy pays for it, has surgery, gets a plate put in his eye and he's never been reimbursed... I don't know who needs to hear this... My guy needs to be taken care of. "

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Sabah Homasi says he's "losing patience" over the PFL delaying his surgery reimbursement

Seven months after undergoing surgery, Sabah Homasi is still waiting for the PFL to respond to his reimbursement requests. As mentioned above, Homasi has been left in limbo by the promotion he used to fight for and he's unsurprisingly running out of patience.

In a recent interview with MMA on SiriusXM, Homasi opened up about his state of mind and revealed that he's prepared to take legal action against his former promotion. He said:

"We were told to get in touch with Viacom, I don't know what happened with that... Now it's back in PFL's hands... I'm losing patience, it's been seven months... I've spoken to Dan Lambert [ATT founder], he said he has an attorney for me if we need to take legal action."

Catch Sabah Homasi's comments below:

