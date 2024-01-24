Who is Sabah Homasi? Fighter now a free agent after not getting brought over with the PFL merger

The PFL recently made waves with it's acquisition of Bellator. With the merging of the two rosters, they have the potential to challenge the UFC. Sabah Homasi, however, was one fighter who has been left out.

The 35-year old Homasi, who trains out of American Top Team, recently took to Instagram and announced that he was a free agent.

He posted a picture of himself and wrote in the caption:

"🚨 Free agent 🚨 #sleeksheik"

Check out Sabah Homasi's post here:

PFL Chairman Donn Davis previously spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and explained how the takeover went through. Had the PFL waited until January 2024, Showtime Sports would have been out of the business and the PFL could have acquired Bellator for a cheaper price.

That, however, would mean that over 90% of the fighters on the Bellator roster would have their contracts made "null and void," meaning they would enter free agency.

Davis went on to add that he saw the "PFL as a fighter first league" and that they wanted to build good will and relationships with fighters on both sides of the merger.

Homasi, however, appears to be left out. He did not provide any more details in his Instagram post.

What is Sabah Homasi's MMA Record?

Sabah Homasi is a veteran mixed martial artist and has well over 30 fights to his name. He holds a record of 17-12 as a professional, with 11 knockout wins, three submissions, and three decisions to his name.

He fights under the moniker 'The Sleek Sheikh' and made his Bellator debut in 2019, when he took on and beat Micah Terrill. An all-action fighter, he would go on to have mixed success under the Bellator banner.

After beating Terrill in his debut, he made it three in a row by defeating Curtis Millender and Bobby Voelker in his next two outings. He would then lose two fights in a row, after which he bounced back with consecutive wins over Jaleel Willis and Maycon Mendonca.

Unfortunately for Homasi, he would lose his next two outings, with his most recent loss coming at Bellator 299, which took place on Sept. 23, 2023.

It's unclear what the future holds for Sabah Homasi, but he will certainly make an exciting addition to any roster.