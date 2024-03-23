"PFL or Bellator are not promoting a fight for me" - Cris Cyborg hoping to sort out her relationship with Donn Davis and Pete Murray

Cris Cyborg weighed in on her current relationship with Donn Davis and Pete Murray after the PFL co-founder claimed that their relationship is fine. The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion has been disgruntled and has voiced her displeasure after being the only champion that hasn't been booked for a bout since the acquisition.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Davis mentioned that he is on good terms with the MMA legend and complimented her by noting that she deserves only to compete in significant fights. He said:

"I think it's [relationship] is totally fine. I don't get too wrapped up into emotions. Fighters are very driven to be their best...Cris [Cyborg] is certainly on the Mount Rushmore. Some people would say the greatest of all time. She's a pay-per-view fighter. We've told her that...She's earned the respect of only having big fights so I don't understand why Bellator was having her fight in little fights."

Cyborg took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to refute the claims that they are on good terms and proposed an in-person meeting with both Davis and Murray. She wrote:

"I do not think our relationship is totally fine or in any type of a good place. @DonnDavisPFL, @PeteMurrayPFL, I want a meeting in person. Let me know when you are available. I am healthy and ready to fight and @PFLMMA or @BellatorMMA are not promoting a fight for me."

Cyborg's tweet regarding Davis' comments [Image courtesy: @criscyborg - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Davis and Murray will meet with Cyborg to resolve any issues as she is one of the top fighters signed to their promotion.

Cris Cyborg blasts Donn Davis for not providing a definitive date for next fight

Cris Cyborg remains frustrated with the PFL brass as she hasn't been given a bout or definitive date on when one would take place.

During Davis' aforementioned appearance, he announced that Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco will be serving as the co-main event for an upcoming pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia that will be headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. She responded to a clip of the announcement by mentioning there's still no clarity on her future:

"There's a big difference between June, July, Aug, or Sept. @DonnDavisPFL, I have other business commitments outside of fighting, I wouldn't announce who and where I'm fighting until those discussions have been had privately."

Cyborg's tweet regarding her next fight [Image courtesy: @criscyborg - X]