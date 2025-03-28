Cris Cyborg recently touted a major MMA accomplishment and highlighted its significance to not only women's MMA, but the sport as a whole. She has been successful in every major promotion and also holds an impressive record.

In her latest bout, Cyborg added PFL gold to her resume after earning a unanimous decision over Larissa Pacheco to become the Super Fights women's featherweight champion. The bout was her 17th win in a title fight, which is the most of any competitor, male or female in MMA history and is a reflection on her longevity in MMA.

Cyborg recently took to her X account to express her joy for all the dedication it took to reach the heights she did throughout her legendary career. The PFL champion also named Jon Jones and Anderson Silva and where they stand in terms of title fight wins to highlight just how impressive the accomplishment is:

"Proof of work. My recent @pflmma win over Larissa Pacheco gave me 17 career world championship victories, the most in the history of MMA. Jon Jones and Anderson Silva are tied for second most victories in world championship fights with 16 wins each."

Check out Cris Cyborg's comments below:

Cris Cyborg dismisses idea of boxing clash with Claressa Shields being lucrative

Cris Cyborg squashed the idea that a potential boxing clash with Claressa Shields would be lucrative for her as she winds down her professional MMA career.

Cyborg recently responded to a fan on X, who said that a bout between them contested at 160 pounds would sell out Little Caesars Arena in Shields' hometown of Detroit, Michigan. The PFL champion mentioned that she has far more lucrative bouts at featherweight bouts and offered a compromise at 154 pounds:

"[Laugh emoji] @Claressashields isn't a big enough payday. I have two MMA fights remaining at 145-pounds, with both fights paying me more than she's made in her entire career. She's got 30% body fat. She can make 154 [pounds]. Sellout Detroit? I don't even want to visit Detroit."

Check out Cris Cyborg's comments below:

