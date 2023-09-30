MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • PFL Debut: Cedric Doumbe's 9-second KO stuns PSG's Kylian Mbappe

PFL Debut: Cedric Doumbe's 9-second KO stuns PSG's Kylian Mbappe

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Sep 30, 2023 23:12 GMT
Cedric Doumbe vs. vs Jordan Zebo and Kylian Mbappe
Cedric Doumbe vs. vs Jordan Zebo (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right) [Images Courtesy: @PFLMMA on X]

Cedric Doumbe made a spectacular PFL debut stunning the audience with a 9-second left-hook knockout victory over Jordan Zebo in the main event of PFL Paris.

Doumbe lived up to his pre-fight theatrics, displaying a tombstone painted on a mattress with Zebo's name as he walked out to the ring. The two fighters exchanged pleasantries with a glove touch at the center, and they wasted no time in engaging in a flurry of strikes. Zebo responded with a head kick, but Doumbe swiftly caught it and countered with a precision low kick-left-hook combination. Both fighters crouched low, and 'The Lazy King' unleashed a powerful right hand that sent Zebo reeling.

Check out the knockout video below:

The audience at the Zenith Arena, which included PSG's sensation Kylian Mbappe, erupted with jubilation over the record-breaking knockout.

Check out Mbappe's reaction below:

Cedric Doumbe was initially signed by the UFC last year, but his fight was canceled when the French Athletic Commission intervened. Subsequently, the former Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion secured a contract with PFL MMA in May.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...