PFL Debut: Cedric Doumbe's 9-second KO stuns PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Cedric Doumbe made a spectacular PFL debut stunning the audience with a 9-second left-hook knockout victory over Jordan Zebo in the main event of PFL Paris.

Doumbe lived up to his pre-fight theatrics, displaying a tombstone painted on a mattress with Zebo's name as he walked out to the ring. The two fighters exchanged pleasantries with a glove touch at the center, and they wasted no time in engaging in a flurry of strikes. Zebo responded with a head kick, but Doumbe swiftly caught it and countered with a precision low kick-left-hook combination. Both fighters crouched low, and 'The Lazy King' unleashed a powerful right hand that sent Zebo reeling.

The audience at the Zenith Arena, which included PSG's sensation Kylian Mbappe, erupted with jubilation over the record-breaking knockout.

Cedric Doumbe was initially signed by the UFC last year, but his fight was canceled when the French Athletic Commission intervened. Subsequently, the former Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion secured a contract with PFL MMA in May.