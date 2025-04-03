  • home icon
  • MMA
  • PFL
  • PFL First Round: Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics: Live round-by-round updates

PFL First Round: Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:29 GMT
pinedo
Jesus Pinedo (left) vs. Ádám Borics (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @PFLMMA via X/Twitter]

The PFL First Round Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight bout between two men who are returning from crippling ankle injuries and will have much to prove.

Ad

Pinedo is a former PFL featherweight champion, having captured the belt in 2023, which was the year that an ankle fracture had sidelined him. Now, he will look to remind fans exactly why he was such a feared force in the SmartCage. Pinedo is a powerful puncher who sets a relentless pace.

He affords no breathing room to his foes, but will have a trickier challenge than usual in Borics, whose own ankle injury was less severe. A generalist with a sneaky grappling game, the Hungarian has never tasted championship gold in a major MMA promotion, and Pinedo is his greatest chance at paving the way for it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately for Borics, he isn't favored to win. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list him as a +130 underdog, while Pinedo is a -155 favorite. The main card of the PFL event is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the Pinedo vs. Borics matchup is expected to start at around 10:40 PM E.T. / 7:40 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight clash.

Ad
Ad

PFL First Round: Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी