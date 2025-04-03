PFL First Round: Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics: Live round-by-round updates

The PFL First Round Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight bout between two men who are returning from crippling ankle injuries and will have much to prove.

Ad

Pinedo is a former PFL featherweight champion, having captured the belt in 2023, which was the year that an ankle fracture had sidelined him. Now, he will look to remind fans exactly why he was such a feared force in the SmartCage. Pinedo is a powerful puncher who sets a relentless pace.

He affords no breathing room to his foes, but will have a trickier challenge than usual in Borics, whose own ankle injury was less severe. A generalist with a sneaky grappling game, the Hungarian has never tasted championship gold in a major MMA promotion, and Pinedo is his greatest chance at paving the way for it.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately for Borics, he isn't favored to win. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list him as a +130 underdog, while Pinedo is a -155 favorite. The main card of the PFL event is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the Pinedo vs. Borics matchup is expected to start at around 10:40 PM E.T. / 7:40 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight clash.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

PFL First Round: Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.