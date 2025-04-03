PFL First Round: Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley: Live round-by-round updates

The PFL First Round Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight bout. Unfortunately, the matchup is not the originally scheduled fight.

Ad

Storley was initially scheduled to take on borderline undefeated Russian phenom Magomed Umalatov. Unfortunately, his opponent missed weight, forcing the PFL to reshuffle the card and scrap Luciano's original bout as well, which would have seen him face Sarek Shields.

Now, though, he must take on the daunting challenge of fighting Storley, who is not only a decorated NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, but an interim Bellator welterweight champion with wins over the likes of striker extraordinaire Michael 'Venom' Page.

Ad

Trending

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Storley is favored to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, who list him as a -360 favorite. Meanwhile, his opponent, Luciano, is a +285 underdog. However, MMA as a sport is no stranger to upsets and Luciano will look to do just that.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The main card of the event starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the bout between Luciano and Storley is expected to start at around 10:20 PM E.T. / 7:20 PM P.T.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

PFL First Round Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.