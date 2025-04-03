  • home icon
PFL First Round: Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:29 GMT
storley
Joseph Luciano (left) vs. Logan Storley (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @PFLMMA via X/Twitter]

The PFL First Round Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight bout. Unfortunately, the matchup is not the originally scheduled fight.

Storley was initially scheduled to take on borderline undefeated Russian phenom Magomed Umalatov. Unfortunately, his opponent missed weight, forcing the PFL to reshuffle the card and scrap Luciano's original bout as well, which would have seen him face Sarek Shields.

Now, though, he must take on the daunting challenge of fighting Storley, who is not only a decorated NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, but an interim Bellator welterweight champion with wins over the likes of striker extraordinaire Michael 'Venom' Page.

also-read-trending Trending

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Storley is favored to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, who list him as a -360 favorite. Meanwhile, his opponent, Luciano, is a +285 underdog. However, MMA as a sport is no stranger to upsets and Luciano will look to do just that.

The main card of the event starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the bout between Luciano and Storley is expected to start at around 10:20 PM E.T. / 7:20 PM P.T.

PFL First Round Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
हिन्दी