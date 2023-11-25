PFL founder Donn Davis explains why much-anticipated clash between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison won't take place anytime soon

While a potential fight between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg seems a very real possibility with PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, per new reports, fans might have to wait quite a while for the matchup to come to fruition.

Harrison is one of the biggest stars in the PFL. However, she lost the 2022 women's lightweight tournament final to Larissa Pacheco, and the promotion's founder, Donn Davis, now fancies a champ vs. champ matchup rather than pairing Cyborg and the judoka.

Earlier today, reporter Mike Bohn posted Davis' plans for Cyborg vs. Pacheco on X, writing:

"Donn Davis says Larissa Pacheco will get the Cris Cyborg fight before Kayla Harrison because you “have to do” champion vs. champion next."

However, Cyborg isn't thrilled with the announcement. Reacting to the post, she warned the PFL brass, saying:

"Lots of plans [are] being made and announced. I have not had any contact with anyone from the @PFLMMA since [the] news of the purchase. @DonnDavisPFL @PeteMurrayPFL, One thing I will control is how my career finishes."

Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest women's mixed martial artists of all time. With title wins at UFC and Bellator, few can match up to the Brazilian's laurels. Similarly, Kayla Harrison is among the most accomplished female combat athletes ever.

She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo. The American has also won the PFL women's lightweight tournament twice. Harrison was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Kayla Harrison predicts domination over Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg have been calling out each other for quite some time, and with PFL's acquisition of Bellator, it could finally happen.

Harrison, for one, is confident of dominating the Brazilian when they meet. In an interview with MMA Junkie following her victory over Aspen Ladd at PFL 10: 2023, the judo extraordinaire said:

"I think it'd be a great fight [Harrison vs. Cyborg]. She is one of the best ever to compete in this sport for a reason. She is a top dog, she is a grinder, she is tenacious... I think it'd be a great fight, and I think I'd beat the s**t out of her."

Catch Kayla Harriosn's comments below (7:07):