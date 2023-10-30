PFL founder Donn Davis: Nate Diaz "hiding behind a rock" from $10-15 Million offer to fight Jake Paul in MMA

PFL founder Donn Davis recently said that there is a substantial offer on the table for Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul in an MMA bout.

The Stockton native fought 'The Problem Child' in a boxing bout this past August and after his win, Paul offered to do a rematch in the PFL. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the promotion's founder Donn Davis mentioned that he'd like to capitalize on Paul's creativity and put on a spectacle but noted that Diaz has been avoiding the potential fight.

He said:

"If Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about that MMA fight...It's not just the spectacle of the circle - that's 10 percent of it - the creative technology of the graphics and the engagement and the emersion is 90 percent. That would be blow away, so you need to put creative minds against it not just a great event."

Expand Tweet

After being questioned on what he meant by the Stockton native weaseling out, the PFL founder brought up that it has been challenging to negotiate. He mentioned that the offer would see Nate Diaz earn the largest fight purse of his MMA career, saying:

"I respect Nate cause he's the people's champ, he's a man's man, he's stand-up as all stand-up. But he said, 'I'll do it in the PFL SmartCage', two minutes to minutes to you after the fight. He's got a standing offer between $10-15 Million and he's hiding behind a rock...$10-15 Million, biggest payday of his life."

It remains to be seen whether Nate Diaz will agree to fight Jake Paul in the PFL as he has been open about returning to the UFC for a potential trilogy bout against Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz claps back at Jake Paul for saying he is ducking him

Nate Diaz clapped back at Jake Paul earlier this month after claiming that he was ducking him with regards to a bout in the PFL.

The Stockton native took to his X account, where he addressed the comments 'The Problem Child' made during his appearance on the FULL SEND Podcast. He mentioned that he isn't interested in fighting him in MMA or joining the PFL for a rematch unless it's a trilogy bout, writing:

"Your full of sh*t I didn’t ask for sh*t...I’ll fight u tomorrow n Mma the problem is u suck and I don’t work for p***yFL dumba*s u do. Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in Mma u need time to train anyway u suck...New Year’s Eve is good"

Tweet responding to Jake Paul's comments