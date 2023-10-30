PFL founder drops bombshell, sets stage for Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder mixed rules super fight

Many fans were craving a specific matchup after Francis Ngannou's surprising success in his professional boxing debut, and the PFL may be looking to put it together.

PFL founder and co-owner Donn Davis took to The MMA Hour on Monday to announce the promotion's plan to get Ngannou into their smart cage with an unexpected opponent: Deontay Wilder. Davis, who appeared on the show following an interview with Ngannou, responded to host Ariel Helwani asking about his interest in Wilder.

Davis said:

"[Ngannou vs. Wilder] is one of the two possibilities. And obviously, that would be fantastic."

Expand Tweet

Helwani's inquiry came following his conversation with Francis Ngannou in which 'The Predator' mentioned that he had heard Deontay Wilder began training MMA a couple of months ago. Davis confirmed the PFL's interest in signing 'The Bronze Bomber' for a potential MMA or mixed rules fight.

Davis' interview came just shortly after Wilder's coach Malik Scott announced that the two sides were already in communication with each other.

Will Francis Ngannou fight for the PFL?

After Donn Davis confirmed the PFL's potential plan to work out a unique Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder fight, he mentioned when fans can expect the Cameroonian to make his promotional debut.

On The MMA Hour, Davis said:

"There's only one guy in MMA who's interesting for Francis right now: Jon Jones... We're realists! So will he fight in MMA in 2024? Yes, he will. Will [Deontay Wilder] be his next fight? I don't know."

Expand Tweet

Potential rules for the targeted bout have not been announced, but it could be similar to ONE Championship's mixed rules fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Johnson and Jitmuangnon agreed to a fight alternating rounds between Muay Thai rules and MMA rules. Johnson won by submission in round two, the MMA round.

Wilder has not made any statement yet on his thoughts on a potential MMA or mixed rules fight with Ngannou.