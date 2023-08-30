"PFL gives a good platform to make money": When Khabib Nurmagomedov praised PFL after his teammate won $ 1 million and the Season MVP title

The legendary UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had nothing but praise for the PFL after Movlid Khaybulaev, a teammate and friend of 'the eagle', won the featherweight division of the PFL 2021 season. In doing so, he was also named the MVP of the year in the PFL.

Movlid garnered a lot of attention after his victory. So much so in fact, that Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about Khaybulaev in a video that Nurmagomedov shared on his official YouTube channel. 'The Eagle' was also asked about the platform the PFL provided him.

Speaking on the PFL, Khabib said:

"For anybody, they give good platform to make money. Yuo can fight one year, you can stay busy the whole year and at the end of the year, you can make good money. Where you can make one million dollars for one year? For that reason, I love PFL. They give very good platform for guys and I love this."

He went on to add that he thought the PFL was very good for his teammate, Movlid Khaybulaev, saying:

"We trained together long time. Since I was an amateur. When I beginning professional, like, we know each other long, long time. Of course, we gonna be a team. He support when I have a fight, I support when he has a fight, we improve together, you know. I'm very proud of how he improved himself in the past two years. With PFL, he grew up very good."

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals new metaverse venture

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not been as active on social media as he used to be, and has even taken a backseat to coaching his teammates and fighters. That, however, does not mean that 'The Eagle' has not been busy.

He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he has been working on a new venture, which is based in the metaverse.

In April, he said:

"Ready to explore the Gameplan metaverse with me? Let’s go"

More recently in June, he added:

"Wow, I'm about to fight and guess who's facing me? A younger version of myself! He's all fired up, just like I used to be. But then, out of nowhere, something weird happens. Wondering where this is leading me? Stick around to see what is next @meta_gameplan"

Check out his tweets here:

