"PFL is rubbing their hands greedily" - Fans react to UFC reportedly cutting Bryan Barberena after four-fight skid

Bryan Barberena has reportedly been cut from the UFC after going on a dismal four-fight losing skid. The 34-year-old California native competed in the lightweight, welterweight, and middleweight divisions during his tenure in the promotion.

Barberena began his UFC journey in December 2014 against Joe Ellenberger in a 155-pound bout at UFC on Fox 13. 'Bam Bam' won the fight via third-round knockout. He last faced Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 88 earlier this month and lost the fight via second-round submission. He has a professional record of 18-12.

Before the UFC Vegas 88 loss, Barberena got outpointed by Makhmud Muradov after getting finished by Gunnar Nelson and Rafael dos Anjos. With four straight losses on his resume, 'Bam Bam' was reportedly released by the UFC yesterday.

After popular algorithm-based X account @UFCRosterWatch announced the news, many fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts

"PFL is rubbing their hands greedily."

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

When Bryan Barberena recalled having a near-death experience

In November 2020, Bryan Barberena was forced out of his bout against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 14 to undergo emergency exploratory laparotomy surgery. This surgery involves a surgical invasion into the abdominal cavity to examine organs and aid in the diagnosis of any problems.

During the surgery, doctors discovered that he had internal bleeding due to ruptured arteries and needed to drain 1.5 liters of blood. In an Instagram post, Barberena's team revealed the news and wrote:

"Bryan had an emergency exploratory laparotomy due to internal bleeding from a couple of ruptured arteries in his omentum. He had 1.5 litres of blood in his abdomen. Bryan’s surgery was successful... Unfortunately, due to the surgery, Bryan will not be fighting on November 14th."

About a year later, Barberena fought Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 33 and lost via majority decision. In the post-fight presser, he revealed how grateful he was to be alive and claimed it was a "miracle" he survived his ordeal.

He said:

"I ruptured two arteries in my abdomen. I guess my omentum is where the arteries were. It's a protective layer over your intestines and over your stomach and everything... It's like the policeman of your body protecting everything... It's a miracle that I'm here, honestly. They said two minutes longer and I was a goner."

Catch Bryan Barberena's comments below (0:06):