  • home icon
  • MMA
  • PFL
  • PFL star Paul Hughes makes feelings known on potential rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov: "Give the fans what they want"

PFL star Paul Hughes makes feelings known on potential rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov: "Give the fans what they want"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:46 GMT
Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughe - Road to Dubai lightweight title fight - Source: Getty
Paul Hughes opens up about potential rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Paul Hughes recently shared his thoughts on a potential rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov after their incredible encounter earlier this year. The PFL star took the Dagestani to his limit in what ended up being a somewhat controversial outcome.

Ad

Nurmagomedov earned a majority decision win over Hughes at PFL Champions Series: Dubai to successfully retain his Bellator lightweight championship. The Dagestani was deducted a point for groin strikes in the third round, however, it didn't affect the judges' scorecards as they scored the bout 47-47, 48-46 and 48-46 in his favor.

During his latest appearance on The Craic, Hughes noted that he is still interested in a rematch against Nurmagomedov. The Irishman mentioned that he believes that it is a logical bout to book because of the response to their first encounter and that the PFL should appease their fan base:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's obviously a no brainer after the Usman [Nurmagomedov] fight happens that we're going to rematch and that has to happen. Like, nobody wants to see me go into a tournament and not fight Usman. People just want to see me rematch him and it's just that simple. And, you got to give the fans what they want in MMA. You got to give them what they want. As a brand, from an organization, you have to keep the fans happy and this is what people want to see."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full episode featuring Paul Hughes' comments below:

youtube-cover
Ad

When is Paul Hughes' next bout?

Paul Hughes is set to return to the SmartCage, but it won't be for an immediate rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Despite fans clamoring for a rematch between Nurmagomedov and Hughes, the latter will instead be competing at PFL Europe: Belfast, where he will take on Bruno Miranda in the main event.

The event is scheduled to take place at the SSE Arena on May 10 and will also feature the opening round of the 2025 PFL Europe lightweight tournament.

Ad

Check out the official announcement for Paul Hughes' PFL Europe: Belfast bout below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications