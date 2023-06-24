PFL vs. UFC: Shane Burgos shocked at fighters continuing to grind under UFC's pay instead of exploring more options

Shane Burgos recently claimed that he is surprised to see MMA fighters continue breaking their backs in the UFC instead of exploring the possibilities that free agency offers.

The 32-year-old competed in the UFC for nearly six years and fought eleven times in the octagon. After fighting out his contract, he decided not to renew his deal with the promotion and instead explore free agency. Burgos later signed an extremely lucrative deal with the PFL to compete in their lightweight division.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Shane Burgos spoke about fighters grinding for the UFC despite the low pay and urged them to try alternative avenues. He stated:

"It doesn’t make sense for fighters to not test [free agency] out especially as you go further... You’ve got guys that have been in the UFC for so many years that’s never even tried testing it out, and it’s really mind-blowing to me."

Shane Burgos continued:

"Are you married to the UFC?... They’ll replace you at the drop of a hat. Because they’re not married to you as much as you’re married to them. You can’t fall in love with three letters. You’ve got to do what’s right, and this isn’t a long career.”

PFL vs. UFC: Fans react to Shane Burgos urging UFC fighters to explore free agency options

Low fighter salaries and lack of healthcare in the UFC have been polarizing issues within the MMA community for a while. Given the war of words between Francis Ngannou and Dana White regarding these issues, Shane Burgos certainly stirred the pot with his comments encouraging UFC fighters to go solo.

After @MMAFighting posted their interview report on Twitter, fans took to the comments section to express their opinions on the matter.

One fan pushed back on Burgos and claimed the UFC's brand advantage is unique, saying:

"Saying that, I never watched a Shane Burgos fight again lol. Sure, you can get more money outside the UFC, but your brand suffers immensely for being out of the spotlight. The paycheck must make up for that."

Another fan disagreed and wrote:

"I can't say that, I watch PFL, Bellator, ONE. I am not limited to the UFC."

Another fan wrote:

"Those 3 letters are the top of the sport."

One user pointed out how popular the UFC is and wrote:

"Because people grow up watching UFC thinking I want to experience that ain’t nobody growing up thinking I want to be a PFL fighter."

Another user opined:

"You can’t make a legacy as the best in the world anywhere but the UFC when it comes to MMA."

