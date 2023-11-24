PFL world championship fight: Bubba Jenkins declines fight against Chris Wade after latter's weight miss

It looks like there will be one less fight in the 2023 PFL Championship event.

Featherweights Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade were scheduled to settle their grudge match on the undercard of the event. However, a weight miss from Wade will scratch the bout. Wade weighed in at 148.4 pounds, significantly over the contracted limit, causing Jenkins to decline the match.

Even with the bout being canceled, reporter John Morgan tweeted that Jenkins will remain as the alternate for the Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga featherweight championship fight.

Both Jenkins and Wade are coming off losses to the championship fighters and are 1-1 against each other. Wade won the initial matchup in 2021, but Jenkins avenged the loss in the first PFL event of the 2023 season.

If Jenkins does find himself in the $1 million title fight, it would be the German's second consecutive PFL championship appearance. The 'Bad Man' suffered a TKO loss to Brendan Loughnane in the 2022 season finale.

2023 PFL Championship event details

With the Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade trilogy off the table, there will be 11 fights at the 2023 PFL Championship, including the one amateur fight with Biaggio Ali Walsh and Joel Lopez.

Six of the 11 fights will be championship events, with Jesus Pinedo and Gabriel Braga being the lone title fight on the prelims. The main card will begin with Derek Brunson's PFL debut against former promotional champion Ray Cooper III.

Aside from Brunson and Cooper, Kayla Harrison will make her return to the smart cage against Aspen Ladd in the only other main card non-title fight.

The main event and final fight of the night will feature two-time defending lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard. Heavyweights Denis Goltsov and Renan Ferreira will feature in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Magomed Magomedkerimov, Sadibou Sy, Impa Kasanganay, Josh Silveira, Larissa Pacheco, and Marina Mokhnatkina will all compete for the $1 million championship prize.