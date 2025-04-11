PFL World Tournament 2: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez: Live round-by-round updates 

Italy’s Francesco Nuzzi brings his 10-1 record into the PFL SmartCage this Friday, where he collides with submission specialist Mando Gutierrez in a bantamweight quarterfinal clash at PFL 2.
Nuzzi’s been flying under the radar but picking up important wins. The Wolf Temple product is lethal early, with eight of his ten wins coming inside the distance. In his last outing, he delivered a stunning highlight-reel head kick KO at PFL Europe 2 that put the division on notice.
Gutierrez, meanwhile, is a submission machine with six submission wins and plenty of cage experience. He’s battle-tested, having survived the Contender Series and bounced back from a brutal flying knee loss with a gritty split decision win in Japan.
PFL 2 goes down this Friday, April 11, at Universal Studios in Orlando. Catch the prelims on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 PM ET, followed by the main card live on ESPN at 9 PM ET.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live updates and play-by-play coverage of the Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez clash:
Round 1