PFL World Tournament 2: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

PFL World Tournament 2 takes place this Friday on April 11. It will be hosted at Universal Studios Florida in, of course, Orlando, Florida, United States. Moreover, it is a 9-fight event featuring tournament bouts to settle the title pictures in several of the promotion's divisions.
The main attraction, though, is the main card, which begins at bantamweight with streaking Russian phenom Kasum Kasumov, who takes on Justin Wetzell, who is himself on a win streak. Next is another bantamweight between featuring a streaking European fighter.
Italy's Francesco Nuzzi, who is coming off of two back-to-back wins, faces Mexican finisher Mando Gutierrez. Then, in the co-main event, celebrated women's MMA veteran Liz Carmouche will look to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Taila Santos by locking horns with the unremarkable Ilara Joanne.
The two meet at women's flyweight, while the main event consists of Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse at bantamweight. All matchups will be contested over three, three-minute, rounds, as no championship belts are on the line, and the PFL does not reserve special five-round rules for its co-headliners and headliners.
All bouts on the main card consist of quarterfinal matchups in the promotion's divisional tournaments, which have become a staple of its format.
What time is PFL World Tournament 2 main card and its main event walkouts?
The PFL World Tournament 2 main card is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). These times, though, are reserved for American viewers.
The start times for non-American fans as well as for the early preliminary card are as follows:
How to watch PFL World Tournament 2?
American fans can tune into the event's preliminary card on ESPN+, while the main card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2. Viewers elsewhere will have to catch the fights on DAZN.
The full PFL main card
The updated card for the upcoming PFL event is as follows:
- Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse
- Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
- Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
- Bantamweight: Justin Wetzell vs. Kasum Kasumov