  • home icon
  • MMA
  • PFL
  • PFL World Tournament 2: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

PFL World Tournament 2: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 09, 2025 22:48 GMT
pfl
PFL World Tournament 2 takes place this Friday [Image Courtesy: @pflmma via Facebook]

PFL World Tournament 2 takes place this Friday on April 11. It will be hosted at Universal Studios Florida in, of course, Orlando, Florida, United States. Moreover, it is a 9-fight event featuring tournament bouts to settle the title pictures in several of the promotion's divisions.

Ad

The main attraction, though, is the main card, which begins at bantamweight with streaking Russian phenom Kasum Kasumov, who takes on Justin Wetzell, who is himself on a win streak. Next is another bantamweight between featuring a streaking European fighter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Italy's Francesco Nuzzi, who is coming off of two back-to-back wins, faces Mexican finisher Mando Gutierrez. Then, in the co-main event, celebrated women's MMA veteran Liz Carmouche will look to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Taila Santos by locking horns with the unremarkable Ilara Joanne.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The two meet at women's flyweight, while the main event consists of Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse at bantamweight. All matchups will be contested over three, three-minute, rounds, as no championship belts are on the line, and the PFL does not reserve special five-round rules for its co-headliners and headliners.

Ad

All bouts on the main card consist of quarterfinal matchups in the promotion's divisional tournaments, which have become a staple of its format.

What time is PFL World Tournament 2 main card and its main event walkouts?

The PFL World Tournament 2 main card is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). These times, though, are reserved for American viewers.

Ad

The start times for non-American fans as well as for the early preliminary card are as follows:

CountryPrelimsMain Card
U.S.A.8:30 PM E.T. 5:30 PM P.T. (April 11)11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. (April 11)
U.K.1:30 AM B.S.T. (April 12)4:00 AM B.S.T. (April 12)
U.A.E.4:30 AM G.S.T. (April 12)7:00 AM G.S.T. (April 12)
India6:00 AM I.S.T. (April 12)8:30 AM I.S.T. (April 2)
Brazil9:30 PM B.R.T. (April 11)12:00 AM B.R.T. (April 12)
Australia10:30 AM A.E.S.T. (April 12)1:00 PM A.E.S.T. (April 12)
Ad

How to watch PFL World Tournament 2?

American fans can tune into the event's preliminary card on ESPN+, while the main card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2. Viewers elsewhere will have to catch the fights on DAZN.

The full PFL main card

The updated card for the upcoming PFL event is as follows:

  • Bantamweight: Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rettinghouse
  • Women's flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
  • Bantamweight: Justin Wetzell vs. Kasum Kasumov
About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी