PFL World Tournament 2: Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell: Live round-by-round updates 

Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell is a sleeper scrap with serious playoff implications.
Kasumov (15-1) steps into the SmartCage with a wealth of Sambo experience. Trained under the legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Kasumov has choked out more than half his opponents and rides a five-fight win streak, including a dominant Bellator stint. His lone loss was a razor-close decision back in 2019. Since then, he’s added polish to his ground game and stands as the dark horse in the PFL bantamweight bracket.
Meanwhile, Wetzell is an Elevation Fight Team product with serious power and underrated wrestling. The Colorado native has reeled off three straight wins, including a first-round submission and a brutal TKO win. Wetzell is no stranger to grinding battles and could test Kasumov’s gas tank in deep waters.
PFL 2 goes down this Friday, April 11, at Universal Studios in Orlando. Catch the prelims on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 PM ET, followed by the main card live on ESPN at 9 PM ET.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell fight:
