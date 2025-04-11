PFL World Tournament 2: Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves: Live round-by-round updates 

Leandro Higo was supposed to face Magomed Magomedov this weekend at PFL World Tournament 2. However, Magomedov withdrew from the tournament due to injury and was replaced by Josh Rettinghouse.

Now, just hours before PFL 2 kicks off in Orlando, it’s Marcirley Alves stepping into the main event. Higo, riding on the momentum of back-to-back wins in Bellator, enters the tournament looking to make his mark.

He’s a 29-fight pro, a former LFA champ, and a formidable grappling artist with 13 career wins by submissions. Most recently, he outpointed James Gallagher in a gritty three-rounder in March 2024.

Alves, meanwhile, didn’t expect the spotlight this early. He was scheduled for an alternate bout, but when opportunity knocked, he answered. At 12-4, the Jungle Fight alum had a brief Bellator run and now finds himself in the toughest fight of his career.

PFL 2 goes down Friday, April 11, live from Universal Studios in Orlando. The card airs on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 PM ET, with the main card on ESPN at 9 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

Round 1

