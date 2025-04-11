PFL World Tournament 2: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne: Live round-by-round updates 

Liz Carmouche returns to the SmartCage this Friday, looking to add another chapter to her championship-caliber run. The former Bellator flyweight queen steps into the 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight Tournament quarterfinals to take on Brazilian bruiser Ilara Joanne.
Carmouche enters with a 22-8 record and a resume that includes finishes over Juliana Velasquez, Kana Watanabe, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. She’s got six submissions, nine knockouts, and is loaded with fight wisdom. After a semifinal exit in last year’s tournament, she’s hungry to finish stronger this time.
Joanne, 12-9, doesn’t have Carmouche’s pedigree, but she’s no pushover. The Pitbull Brothers product is aggressive, scrappy, and always in the fight. With four knockouts and three submissions to her name, she’s an experienced fighter looking to make her mark on the big stage.
PFL 2 goes down Friday, April 11, live from Universal Studios in Orlando. The card airs on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 PM ET, with the main card on ESPN at 9 PM ET.
