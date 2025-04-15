PFL World Tournament 3: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards are set to headline PFL World Tournament 3, which will also mark the conclusion of the opening round of the promotion’s 2025 tournament. The fight card features a focused lineup, exclusively showcasing matchups in the middleweight and lightweight divisions.

PFL World Tournament 3 full fight card

Main Card

Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards: middleweight

Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta: middleweight

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese: lightweight

Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson: lightweight

Preliminary Card

Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci: lightweight

Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman: middleweight

Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis: lightweight

Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov: middleweight

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Nick Maximov: middleweight

PFL World Tournament 3 date and venue

The upcoming event is scheduled to take place this Friday, April 18, at the Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

PFL World Tournament 3 start time

The event is slated to begin at approximately 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Friday, April 18, for viewers in the United States. Over in the United Kingdom, the preliminary action will get underway at 8:00 PM GMT.

Meanwhile, the main card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the U.S. For audiences in the U.K., the marquee matchups will begin around 11:00 PM GMT. However, these timings may vary depending on the length and outcomes of the earlier undercard bouts.

PFL World Tournament 3 streaming details and how to watch

The fight card will be available to viewers in the United States via ESPN+. Additionally, international fans can tune in through region-specific broadcast partners. For broader global accessibility, the entire event will also be streamed live for DAZN subscribers.

